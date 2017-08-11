Plop your backside in a red accented racing chair for $52

We have plenty of recommendations for racing chairs (and regular chairs), but if you're looking for something cheap, Rakuten is selling a high-back executive racing model for just $52 (after coupon code 294152339) with free shipping.

That is about as cheap as it gets for a racing chair. At that price we don't expect the quality or comfort to rival that of our top pick, the Vertagear SL5000. But that one also sells for around $340, so you're looking at a big price gap.

The one that is on sale here uses PU leather (read: not genuine) with padding for the back, armrests, and seat. it features 360-degree swivel and offers tilt adjustment, height adjustment (18 to 21 inches), and a "heavy duty bucket seat with caster wheels."

According to the product description, the seat measures 19.5 (L) x 20 (W) inches, and the back measures 20 (W) x 28 (H) inches. It weighs 32 pounds and has a weight limit of 260 pounds.

You can grab this chair on sale here.

If you're aiming for more stylish or better built chairs, check out our round-up of the best racing-style gaming chairs.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.