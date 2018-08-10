Play The Elder Scrolls Online and its Morrowind expansion for free this weekend

You can try out The Elder Scrolls Online and its well-received Morrowind chapter for nothing this weekend on Steam, as Bethesda celebrates QuakeCon.

This isn't the first time that ESO has been free to try, but it is the first time the Morrowind part has. You can sample this offer from now until August 15. If you like what you play, the base game (which now includes the Morrowind chapter) is just $10/£7.49 this weekend, and the latest Summerset expansion is 25% off too.

Rachel called Summerset "the game's strongest and silliest chapter yet" back in June. "With each expansion ESO has added a new dimension to its world, and it’s slowly been reaching that glorious point when an MMO is confident enough about its fanbase to start having a little fun with them."

The QuakeCon Steam sale that accompanies it, meanwhile, runs until the 13th. Every Fallout and Elder Scrolls game that currently exists is in there, plus some more obscure parts of Bethesda's library, like Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth and Hunted: The Demon's Forge.