Play four games of Tetris at once in this puzzler with a very long name

A new puzzle game from Stephen Lavelle, aka Increpare, is cause to drop what you're doing and try it out. He made Stephen's Sausage Roll and English Country Tune , after all. Now he's released Schwerkraftprojektionsgerät , and it's been filling any spare minutes I have.

As I struggle to get the name Schwerkraftprojektionsgerät out of my mouth, I've started referring to it in easier terms: 'if Tetris was a demon with four faces'. It is, essentially, Tetris played in four different directions at the same time. Yes, it's as tricky as that sounds.

new game: Schwerkraftprojektionsgerät - https://t.co/lbVytYVioz (HTML) pic.twitter.com/1pnmzHujMRJanuary 29, 2020

You start with a cross-shaped game space with a tetromino at the centre. You can move it up, down, left and right as you please, and without the pressure of time. Once you've got it where you want it, you press a button and that tetromino falls in in all four directions.

As with any game of Tetris, the goal is to fill a line, but that proves tricky when you're trying to play four games at once. The difficulty doesn't come from the constant tick of the tetromino falling, but trying to set yourself up to score a line in one game without having the tetrominos stack up too much in the other three. If any one of your piles gets near the centre you get a game over.

You can play Schwerkraftprojektionsgerät in your browser for free. If it whets your appetite, you might want to check out the best puzzle games on PC once you're done.