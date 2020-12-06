Play an Elder Scrolls Online adventure on Twitter

If you head over to Bethesda's Australia/New Zealand Twitter account right now, you'll find a playable Elder Scrolls quest in text form that resembles but is legally distinct from a choose your own adventure game. It presents you with options like "do you attack the boar or run away?" and "do you explore the woods or follow the road?" with each choice leading to a separate Twitter thread.

Before you stands Markarth, the City of Stone, with its bustling streets dotted by scenic waterfalls. You're looking for adventure, which is never far away in the Reach. You overhear the words 'Briar Rock Ruins' & 'danger' in a nearby conversation. Perfect! Time to head out.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YaKGRruoc9December 4, 2020

The pick-a-path adventure begins in the city of Markarth, which players of Skyrim will remember as the one with the waterfall where a Forsworn murders someone the second you step through the gate. It's a promotion for the recently released Markarth DLC Game Pack for The Elder Scrolls Online, which concludes the Dark Heart of Skyrim storyline that's been running through the MMO's recent expansions.

Players in Australia and New Zealand who complete the chooseable-path adventure on Twitter before February 1 can enter a competition to win ESO prize packs. The Elder Scrolls Online is currently playable for free until December 9, and if you do decide to buy the full Standard Edition it's on sale for 60 percent off.