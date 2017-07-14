Pixelmon, the Pokemon mod for Minecraft, has been shut down

Back in 2013, we listed the Pixelmon mod for Minecraft as one of the best "Pokemon X/Y alternatives" available on the PC. It featured 180 Pokemon at the time and now boasts 523, according to the Wiki, reflecting "the team's commitment to updates" that we said put it ahead of other, similar mods. As sometimes happens with fan-made stuff, it remained in beta for an extended period of time, and in fact only went into full release earlier this month. Coincidentally or not, that's when the trouble began.

The saddest announcement - https://t.co/Z7K9KbSYhT - #goodbye #pixelmonJuly 14, 2017

"With much sadness, but keeping all our fond memories, we must announce that Pixelmon is ending its development. We have had a great time making this mod and creating such a wonderful community but after a request from The Pokemon Company we will be shutting our doors," the team announced yesterday. "I'm sorry for the disappointment this will cause but let's remember all the great times we had playing Pixelmon, discussing Pokémon, making awesome things inside this mod and everything else that we've done."

"All good things come to an end eventually and now is our time. However there are always more things to do, to be a part of and to enjoy. Keep going out there to find fun projects to be a part of and other great things to invest your time and enthusiasm into."

Isi, one of the Pixelmon admins, told Kotaku that the team "always expected something [like this] to happen eventually," especially since the announcement of an official Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. Even so, "It’s a shame that it’s come to an end, especially with the amazing community of players, users running servers, Youtubers, streamers, and of course our own creation team.”

Sadly for players and those who'd like to give it a try, it doesn't sound as though Pixelmon will undergo a Galaxy in Turmoil-style reworking to appease the Pokelawyers: Isi said that as a result of the shutdown, most of the team will be "bowing out" of the Minecraft scene completely.