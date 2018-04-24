Pillars of Eternity 2 expansions will feature a doomsday cult, wizards, and Eora's toughest guys

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire will be supported by three post-release expansions, Obsidian announced today, with the first, a journey to the island home of a doomsday cult, set to arrive in July. Entitled Beast of Winter, the expansion will also open the doors to The Beyond, "a mysterious dimension populated by ancient souls and filled with devilish challenges."

After Beast of Winter comes Seeker, Slayer, Survivor, currently scheduled to arrive in September, which will set players off on a combat-focused mission against the "most skilled and savage" warriors of Eora . If I was the cynical sort I'd say that means it will basically turn Pillars 2 into Icewind Dale, but I'm not so we'll just move on to the third expansion, The Forgotten Sanctum, a test of "allegiance and morality" in a tale about the great wizards of Eora.

Acknowledging my obvious preference for exploration and storytelling, I'd say that final part sounds a little more interesting than the endless string of fights promised by its predecessor. "Will you befriend, betray or befuddle these venerable mystics as you uncover secrets lost to the generations?" Obsidian teased. "The consequences of your actions will be felt across the Deadfire Archipelago whatever you decide."

Each expansion will sell for $10, and will also be available bundled up in a season pass for $25. The season pass is also included with the $150 Collector's Edition tier (or higher) that was offered during the Fig crowdfunding campaign. Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire comes out on May 8.