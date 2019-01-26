Peter 'Durante' Thoman opens his own studio for PC ports

Peter 'Durante' Thoman, known for his famous PC Dark Souls fix as well as for porting games such as The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel to PC, has launched his own studio called PH3 games.

On the Metacouncil forum, Durante said PH3 has been around in an unofficial capacity since September last year, but that "we just very recently got the final bureaucratic IDs required to consider it fully complete".

The studio will work on PC ports and consult with developers on game performance, including "optimization, parallelization, refactoring and tuning", according to its website. In the Metacouncil thread, Durante said that the studio is already working with developers, although he wouldn't reveal any details.

He said that PH3 isn't "ready to expand significantly yet", and that he wants to keep the team small so that they can focus on quality ports. But he hinted that, in the future, the studio might even work on developing its own original game. "Ideas are always floating around, but right now we have great expertise and size to deliver high-quality ports, not so much to create entire games," he said.

Durante has written for PC Gamer in the past, providing excellent analysis of PC ports such as Bayonetta. I'm excited to hear what he's working on next.