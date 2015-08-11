PC’s most shocking story moments

Video game storytelling is still in its infancy. Few developers really play to the interactive strengths of the medium, instead relying on narrative tricks borrowed from film and TV. And the one they love the most is the reliable sucker-punch of a plot twist or unexpected revelation.

Even a bad story can become infinitely more compelling when it does something you didn’t anticipate or defies your expectations. Here are some of our favourite shocks, twists, and turns from the history of PC gaming.

WARNING! This article contains MAJOR PLOT SPOILERS for the following games: BioShock, Silent Hill 2, Final Fantasy VII, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Resident Evil, Mass Effect, Deus Ex, Metal Gear Solid, Assassin’s Creed III, Braid, Halo: Combat Evolved