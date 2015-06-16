Watch the PC Gaming Show

The first ever PC Gaming Show happened Tuesday night at E3! With host Sean 'Day9' Plott at the helm, we looked at a great variety of games, big and small. You can watch the archived steam on our Twitch channel, and the whole thing is broken up by segment on our YouTube channel—you can watch it all above.

The highlights

The trailers

No Man's Sky

Dirty Bomb

Arma 3

Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns

American Truck Simulator

Planet Coaster

Total War: Warhammer

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

StarCraft 2

Heroes of the Storm

SOMA