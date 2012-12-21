Green Man Gaming's download chart Christmas number one revealed

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring - because they'd all been dismembered by a guy wearing metal pyjamas and carrying a mace. Or should that be the knight before Christmas? Anyway...

It's great to be surprised at this time of year - though not in a 'someone has stolen all of the presents' way - and who could have predicted the number one download at online retailer Green Man Gaming would be Chivalry: Medieval Warfare ?

The multiplayer hack and slash features epic battles almost as bloody as scraps between bargain-hunting harpies in the Boxing Day sales queues. And this former number one sits atop the Christmas tree thanks to a major surge on downloads this week, seeing off competition from some big names.

The surrounding decorative baubels in the list include stellar sequels Guild Wars 2 - which was knocked off last week's top spot - Borderlands 2 and Far Cry 3 .

Here's the full list of Christmas chart-toppers:

1. Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

2. Guild Wars 2

3. Borderlands 2

4. Far Cry 3 (EU Only)

5. Tomb Raider (pre-purchase)

6. Football Manager 2013

7. Company of Heroes 2 (pre-purchase)

8. SimCity

9. Aliens: Colonial Marines

10. Metro: Last Light

Brought to you in association with Green Man Gaming.