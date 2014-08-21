Path of Exile's Forsaken Masters expansion is now live

If being an exile was a career path, you'd have to assume that Forsaken Master was one of its top job roles. Certainly higher than outcast, pariah or Shia LeBeouf. Alas, no, the Path of Exile is instead a game, and Forsaken Master is its new mini-expansion. It adds new stuff, reworks old stuff and brings some more three-month Challenge Leagues to the free-to-play ARPG.

A press release runs through the seemingly never-ending new features:

"Players will cross paths with the seven Forsaken Masters - seven skilled individuals who were exiled to the forsaken continent of Wraeclast by Dominus, a powerful entity of corruption and tyranny. Each Master offers unique quests, training, mission variations, item crafting and modification options, secret and customizable towns known as Hideouts, tiers of Hideout decorations, and more in exchange for an Exile's help. New Challenge Leagues, revamped boss fights, new lore, new Unique items, new skill and support gems, a PvP Spectator Mode, and dozens of other additions have also been implemented as part of the Forsaken Masters expansion."

The Masters themselves can be found wandering the Wraeclast wilderness, and each will offer new missions. As players complete these objectives, they're able to unlock new training, and eventually open up Hideouts. These customisable towns that will grant daily missions when a Master moves in. Forsaken Masters also revamps the base game with reworked boss fights, balance changes and a redesigned Passive Skill Tree.

Path of Exile's Forsaken Masters update is out now. You can see the full mega-change log here .