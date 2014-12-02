Paradox Flash Bundle makes complex games briefly cheap

Do you like to tell people what to do? More to the point, do you like to tell people what to do while sitting in your pants of a weekend? If so, then maybe the latest Humble Flash Bundle will tickle your fancy. It's a big collection of Paradox games, all pay-what-you-want for the next day and a bit.

Here's what's in the base bundle:

War of the Roses: Kingmaker Edition

March of the Eagles

Darkest Hour

Sword of the Stars 2: Enhanced Edition

Pay over the (currently) cheap average of $2.53, and you'll also get:

Cities in Motion 2

Warlock: Master of the Arcane

Also, if you pay $16 or more, you'll get Crusader Kings 2 included as well—although if you just want that alone, it is available cheaper elsewhere.

The bundle will run until 6pm GMT, tomorrow, 3 December.