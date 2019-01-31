Popular

Overwatch League is finally letting viewers choose their own camera angle

But you have to pay for it.

Last year, I lamented that the Overwatch League's $30 All-Access Pass didn't include the one thing I wanted: the ability for spectators to choose their own camera angle. The old All-Access Pass granted access to post-match press conferences and a "command center" view with stats, but you couldn't pick a player and watch the entire match from their perspective.

The All-Access Pass for the upcoming 2019 Overwatch League season, which kicks off on February 14, finally adds that much-needed feature. 

Spectators can now pick which player's perspective they'd like to view, or use a handful of presets to watch, say, only the tanks. The All-Access Pass also comes with 200 Overwatch League tokens—used to unlock OWL skins in-game—plus some exclusive Twitch emotes, and grants you a single-use discount code for 20 percent off OWL merch. The new pass costs $15, and of course also includes ad-free viewing for the 2019 OWL season.

