Over a year after announcement, Final Fantasy XII is (almost) on Xbox Game Pass

Over a year after Microsoft's initial announcement, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is finally heading to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Back at X019, Microsoft announced they would be adding ten Final Fantasy games to the Xbox Game Pass in 2020. Over a year later, and we've only seen six of the promised games, with Final Fantasy XV already having said its farewells and leaving Game Pass on February 1.

Earlier this year, a Microsoft spokesperson said they would be bringing the remaining Final Fantasy games "in 2021 and beyond," with Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age being the first to arrive on 11 February.

Xbox Game Pass currently houses Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, and Final Fantasy IX. We're still waiting for Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered, Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII to be added.

Before Final Fantasy XII arrives, February 4 will see the likes of Ghost of a Tale, Project Winter, and The Falconeer arriving on Game Pass for PC, with World of Horror leaving Game Pass on February 15. Still no word on when EA Play is heading to Game Pass for PC, either.