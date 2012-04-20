Otherland alpha sign ups available

If you're like me, you were probably intrigued by the first Otherland trailers , which showed off a game based around playing an MMO within an MMO . Based on the sci-fi novels of Tad Williams, Otherland is about a world dominated by virtual realities accessed through cyberspace. Just like the real world then, only much cooler.

Now Massively are reporting that publishers Gamigo are letting people sign up to alpha test the new MMO. "But Tom!" I hear you cry, "What's the difference between this and a closed beta?" Well mysterious internet voice, Gamigo say: "As an alpha tester, you will be asked to focus-test specific game elements, document your user experience, and fill out in-depth surveys each week." It seems much harder and more demanding than playing a beta, more akin to the work of professional Q&A testers than general gamers.

Still, if you're up for a bit of hard work, this could be your chance to get a first look at some of the most unusual and imaginative MMOs I've ever seen. Full details of how to apply can be found on the Gamigo forums . Good luck!