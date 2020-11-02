Old School Runescape had 157,445 concurrent players at the weekend, breaking its record

Is it even nostalgia when you’re more relevant than ever? Old School Runescape, the redux version of the browser MMO, has broken its own records for player numbers, hitting up 157,445 PCs at once.

Runescape developer Jagex has been running its latest league, which is a seasonal variant of the game where players start a new character on a time-limited server with specific rules and tasks. This time, they’re competing with Ironman accounts (no trading, no XP handouts) and locked to the region of Misthalin.

The new league started last Wednesday, October 28—and yesterday, lead content developer Kieren Charles reported Old School Runescape’s highest ever player numbers.

For context, 157,445 players would put Old School Runescape among Steam’s top ten most played games right now—just below Among Us, and just above GTA V. Not bad for a spin-off rooted in the 2007 build of a Java game.

The current Trailblazer league will run until January 6. Completing tasks will get you league points, which you can use to acquire powerful relics to enhance your playstyle. There’s also a rap to promote the league. 2007, remember?