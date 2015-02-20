Nvidia to re-enable overclocking on GTX 900M GPUs

Good news, everyone! Or, at least: good news, overclockers! Nvidia has changed its mind on allowing users to overclock their mobile GPUs.

As you may remember, Nvidia recently made the decision to remove overclocking from the GTX 900M series of graphics cards. Apparently the "feature" was actually an unintentional "bug," so Nvidia disabled the ability citing the potential for hardware failure or damage. Of course, people were not happy about this and took to the company's forums to voice their outrage.

It seems those cries have been heard, as Nvidia announced that it will re-enable overclocking on GTX 900M cards in next month's driver release. A forum post from an Nvidia employee states:

"As you know, we are constantly tuning and optimizing the performance of your GeForce PC.

We obsess over every possible optimization so that you can enjoy a perfectly stable machine that balances game, thermal, power, and acoustic performance.

Still, many of you enjoy pushing the system even further with overclocking.

Our recent driver update disabled overclocking on some GTX notebooks. We heard from many of you that you would like this feature enabled again. So, we will again be enabling overclocking in our upcoming driver release next month for those affected notebooks."

And if next month isn't soon enough, you can re-enable overclocking right now by reverting to driver version 344.75. Or, alternatively, you consider a new graphics card entirely. Here's our guide to the best of them.