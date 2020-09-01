Popular

Nvidia announces $499 RTX 3070 that outpaces the $1,200 RTX 2080 Ti

Nvidia Ampere is alive and kicking... and kicking hard.

Nvidia RTX 3070
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has announced the RTX 3070, a $499 graphics card that is faster than a 2080 Ti for far less cash.

With 20 shader TFLOPS, 40 RT TFLOPS, and 163 Tensor TFLOPS, the RTX 3070 is specced for high-end gaming. That's courtesy of the Ampere graphics architecture, and a whopping 5,888 CUDA cores. It's also equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

That's a touch less than the RTX 2080 Ti, which comes with 11GB of GDDR6 memory. However, according to Nvidia, that won't hamper its performance. The chipmaker reports performance somewhere in the ballpark of the RTX 2080 Ti, and significantly faster than the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super.

You can check out the full RTX 3070 design below, complete with new 12-pin power connector.

Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards

Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards

Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards

Nvidia RTX 30-series

30-Series confirmed specs
Graphics Card NameRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070
GPU NameAmpere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-300
Process NodeSamsung 8NSamsung 8NSamsung 8N
CUDA Cores1049687045888
Boost Clock1700 MHz 1710 MHz1730 MHz
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit 256-bit
Bandwidth936 GB/s 760 GB/s 512 GB/s
Memory Speed19.5 Gbps19 Gbps16 Gbps
TDP350W320W220W
Price$1,499$699$499
Release dateSeptember 24September 17October

The RTX 3070 will be available for $499 this October, which is a little later than the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090—announced for September 17 and September 24 respectively.

