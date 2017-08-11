No Man's Sky Atlas Rises update adds '30 hours of new story content' and 'limited' online co-op

One year later, No Man's Sky is a better game but still lacks magic and mystery, so said our Chris earlier this week after returning to the open world space exploration sim. Just over 12 months since launch, the game awaits its imminent Atlas Rises update—and Hello Games has now announced what we can expect.

30 hours of "new story content", which includes the appearance of a new "mysterious interdimensional alien race" tops the list, alongside "limited" online co-op. The latter (or lack thereof) created a stir at launch, so it'll be interesting to see what's on offer here. Under the heading 'Joint Exploration', here's the skinny from Hello Games:

"Glitches in the simulation have begun to appear. Visualised by strange floating orbs, up to 16 players can see and communicate with one another, and explore the universe together. While interaction with others is currently very limited, this is an important first step into the world of synchronous co-op in No Man’s Sky.

"While interaction is very limited, VOIP (Voice over IP) allows proximity based voice chat with other nearby explorers. Use portals to quickly travel to more populated planets, or to meet up with friends."

Atlas Rises also promises to improve mapping and waypointing, as well as an overhaul to the game's trading system. The update also targets an expected amount of quality of life, texture and visual improvements, while terrain editing looks particularly interesting:

No Man's Sky's Atlas Rises update is expected to land later today. Full details can be found over here.