Steel Division: Normandy 44 DLC adds seven new missions and 58 units

Excellent real-time wargame Steel Division: Normandy 44 has just deployed its second DLC package, and it's a meaty one. Back to Hell adds seven historically accurate missions, such as Operation Deadstick, an airborne campaign that formed part of the Normandy beach landings. Those seven missions will let you play as 11 divisions that haven't appeared in the game before, including the 1st (US) Infantry Division, or the 'Big Red One', as they were known (you might recognise them from various Call of Duty games, including WW2). Five of the missions are available in co-op.

Alongside the new missions, Back to Hell adds four divisions to solo and multiplayer skirmish: 7th Armoured Division "Desert Rats", Demi-Brigade SAS, 2nd Panzerdivision and Festungs Gross-Paris. In total, you have 58 new units to play with, including aircraft, tanks and a remote-controlled demolition vehicle.

Back to Hell costs $15/£11.40 on Steam. The base game is also 60% off for the next 24 hours, and will set you back $16/£13.49.

Developer Eugen Systems has also released a free update, called Bulls on Parade, which adds a historical mission focusing on the efforts of Canadian soldiers in Normandy. Apparently the update might mean that any mods you have installed stop working, so Eugen recommends you "contact the modder to ask them to update their mod so you can play again with them".

The update introduces a few bug fixes and balance changes, all of which you can read in this blog post, which also contains extra details about the Back to Hell DLC.

If you're into WW2 strategy games and you haven't yet played Steel Division: Normandy 44 then it's well worth a look. Check out Fraser's review here.