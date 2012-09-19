New Mass Effect game, old Mass Effect DLC and all-new IP confirmed by BioWare

BioWare have confirmed there is a new Mass Effect game in the works as well as a new IP "built from the bottom-up with all new gaming technology". The announcement comes via a new blogpost from BioWare Edmonton and Montreal general manager Aaryn Flynn, in which he discusses the company's future following the departure of co-founders Greg Zeschuk and Ray Muzyka .

Although Mass Effect 3 wrapped up the current story arc, Flynn said: "The Mass Effect universe is vast, and Casey [Executive Producer Casey Hudson] and our teams have plans for another full game." Flynn also requested input from gamers, saying: "Where to go next?" with such a project has been a question a lot of us have been asking, and we'd all love to hear your ideas."

Even with Mass Effect 3's story tied off, there's still room for DLC: players will soon have the opportunity to return to Omega space station, it was confirmed.

There is also the promise of new IP on the way. "Both Dragon Age and Mass Effect started as single games but grew into vast universes. But we aren't stopping there," said Flynn.

"While Casey continues to oversee the development of our new Mass Effect project, he and his leads are putting together their vision for an all new game set in a fictional universe, built from the bottom-up with all new gaming technology."

Whatever exciting projects BioWare have in store, as soon as we know more you will too.