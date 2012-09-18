BioWare co-founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk retire

BioWare co-founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk have announced their retirement from the company after a nearly 17-year run supervising some of the most well-known RPGs on the PC, including Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Both Muzyka and Zeschuk wrote blog entries explaining their departure and issuing farewells to their co-workers and fans.

"I feel the need now to move on to a new chapter in my career," Muzyka wrote . "With the growth of BioWare to multiple locations as part of a public company, following two decades of multiple successful product launches across many platforms and business models, I've largely personally achieved what I wanted in video games. I now desire to take on a brand new entrepreneurial challenge."

Muzyka says his efforts now lie in promoting educational, health, and animal rights charities as part of his interest in "social entrepreneurship." He also says his retirement decision occurred during April, which aligns with BioWare's initial reveal of the Extended Cut DLC for Mass Effect 3 following its controversial conclusion.

Zeschuk's explanation is a bit more direct. "After nearly twenty years working at BioWare, I've decided it's time to move on and pursue something new," he wrote. "This decision isn't without significant pain and regret, but it's also something I know I need to do, for myself and my family. I've reached an unexpected point in my life where I no longer have the passion that I once did for the company, for the games, and for the challenge of creation."

Zeschuk's future project entails entering the craft beer industry with a web-based interview show called The Beer Diaries . As for any chance of re-entering game production, Zeschuk said there's "a strong possibility" he won't return.

The announcement occurs a day after BioWare's reveal of Dragon Age 3: Inquisition . Last month, publisher EA denied rumors of Muzyka and Zeschuk's retirement in response to Star Wars: The Old Republic's slipping performance.