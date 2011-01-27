New Cargo! screens show mechanical birds and tiny baby-men

In Cargo! a bored god has turned gravity off, sending everything on earth hurtling off into space. As one of the last remaining humans it's down to you to entertain a race of tiny, bald baby-men called Brats to generate fun, which can then be spent to buy Earth's objects back. You can then combine these objects into wild contraptions that can better entertain the tiny populace. Read on for a selection of brand new screens fresh front he weird and wonderful world of Cargo!

The game is made by Ice-Lodge, formerly responsible for Pathologic and The Void, some of the darkest and most disturbing games of the last few years. As you can see from the screens below, Cargo! breaks that mould completely. Check out our Cargo! preview for more on the game. You can click on the screens below to see them full size.