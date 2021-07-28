New blockbuster studio That's No Moon boasts an embarrassment of talent

New game development studio That's No Moon is opening across Los Angeles and San Diego, led by game development veterans from across some of the largest studios in the industry. That's No Moon intends to create narrative-driven experiences across both interactive and linear media.

"We started That’s No Moon with a singular vision of creating unforgettable stories and characters that will define and extend beyond our medium," said Michael Mumbauer, CEO of That’s No Moon, formerly head of PlayStation's Visual Arts Group. "I’m proud to share that ambition with such a talented team of creators and our incredible partners at Smilegate." Crossfire creators Smilegate are backing both That's No Moon and its debut action-adventure game, to the tune of a partnership and over a $100 million investment.

"Smilegate is thrilled to be collaborating with the storytellers and game makers at That’s No Moon to create new experiences that will inspire empathy and deeper personal connections with players around the world," said Harold Kim, VP of Business Development at Smilegate. "We look forward to working with them and continuing to invest in visionary development teams seeking to bring bold new ideas and innovation to gaming."

There isn't much to know much about the game, but many of the developers come from a swathe of popular franchises, including God of War, Destiny, and The Last of Us Part 2, and both the creative director Taylor Kurosaki and game director Jacob Minkoff are previous Naughty Dog leads.

The announcement says that That's No Moon rests at the intersection of games, film, and TV, and together with Mumbauer's statement about 'extending the medium', it paints a curious picture for a game development studio—hopefully not one where game developers are asked to wear too many hats.

That's No Moon is currently hiring, and plans to expand its creative staff to nearly 100 game developers by the end of next year. You can find out more at their website.