New Battlefield 5 gameplay footage posted by Nvidia

Watch some mostly unedited BF5 multiplayer gameplay.

Update: Some players have sponsored videos up, too, including JackFrags, Westie, and Flakfire

The Battlefield 5 gameplay trailer shown at EA Play wasn't exactly straight capture, but Nvidia has our back with some less thrilling, more realistic gameplay footage. In it, we get a glimpse at fortification building, a few guns, a snowy map, and some anti-air gunning.

Earlier, at EA Play, we learned that there'll be a battle royale mode in BF5, but they didn't say any more than that. We expect more BF5 gameplay to be released soon.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
