Neo Cab is a lovely-looking 'emotional survival game about gig labour'

Neo Cab is the debut game from Californian outfit Chance Agency. It's a survival game, of sorts, but not what we're used to from the genre. And it looks gorgeous.

"Neo Cab is an emotional survival game about gig labor, tech disruption and the experience of being a driver-for-hire… perhaps the last of their kind," reads a tweet from the game's newly launched Twitter account.

As told by RPS, players assume control of Lina, a human cab driver living in the AI-controlled city of Los Ojos. Thought be among the last of their kind, Neo Cab is a company for riders "who don't… fit", and Lina must choose her clients—"and [her] words"—with caution as she balances her books, emotional health, and interaction with strangers.

The following tweets contain snapshots of Neo Cab's world, whose neon cyberpunk glow reminds of else heart.break() and the works of Wadjet Eye.

Neo Cab is an emotional survival game about gig labor, tech disruption & the experience of being a driver-for-hire... perhaps the last of their kind.If this sounds like it's up your dark, neon-drenched alley, follow along at https://t.co/jwkOWA3CSL pic.twitter.com/kClgIjj8q6March 15, 2018

Neo Cab is transit for riders who don’t… fit. No Capra account. No account of any kind. No identity. Too many identities. A secret. A story. Choose your passengers— and your words— wisely. pic.twitter.com/kVlEOZj5ZzMarch 15, 2018

Yay @neocabgame is announced! A new game in development from Firewatch's own @hoverbird and the always-excellent @VincentPerea, with work by many more including @DuncanFyfe! https://t.co/bNrLGtkD1q pic.twitter.com/LNqstvW908March 15, 2018