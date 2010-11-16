Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed announced

EA have announced that a sequel to the popular racing sim, Need for Speed: Shift is on the way. It will be called Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed, and it'll be out in spring 2011. Read on for details and the teaser trailer.

The new game will retain Need for Speed Shift's serious, simulation heavy approach to racing, but will receive a graphical overhaul courtesy of a brand new engine. Need for Speed Shift 2 will also include an updated version of Autolog, the multiplayer matchmaking service used in Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. The system lets players form friends lists and keep track of each other's times on different tracks. EA also mention an immersive new helmet cam that should encourage players to race from behind the dashboard. Here's the teaser trailer, giving us a short glimpse of what the helmet cam might look like.