Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord teases its gorgeous Calradian Empire in new screens

TaleWorlds' Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord may still be without a concrete launch date, but the next issue of PC Gamer magazine goes in deep with the most ambitious open-world RPG since Skyrim.

Due on sale tomorrow, issue #303 (the US edition's issue #291 is on sale later this month) boasts world-exclusive access to the much anticipated Warband prequel, and today we've got a smattering of impressive, as yet unseen screens which showcase the medieval role-player in action. We'll have an issue post for you as normal on Thursday (again, later in the month for those of you Stateside), however here's a quick preview of the cover as it'll appear on store shelves:

And now onto the screens—for maximum size be sure to click the top right-hand corner icon.