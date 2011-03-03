The new Mount and Blade with Fire and Sword expansion is adding guns, but it's good to see that they won't be replacing the good old fashioned horse charge. In a battle between fire and swords, you'd have thought the munitions would win out every time, but the 1654 setting means the guns are slow and inaccurate enough to still make for a fair fight. Some more in-game footage of the expansion in the second trailer below.
Mount and Blade: With Fire and Sword trailers pit horses vs. guns
