Mod turns StarCraft 2 into a third-person shooter

This StarCraft II map transforms the RTS into a fast-paced third-person shooter. It's a rare up-close look at the StarCraft universe, with five playable classes, co-op play, multiple levels, and even voice acting. Impressive stuff.

You can see the latest version in action in the video below.

You can find Psionic Warfare on the Blizzard's Arcade, along with other mods that completely transform the game. Looking at the trailer, you'd almost be forgiven for thinking this was an official Blizzard StarCraft spin-off. It's probably as close as we'll ever get to the ill-fated StarCraft Ghost.