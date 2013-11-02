Minecraft to add integrated Twitch.tv streaming

If you've had eyes lately, you may have noticed that quite a lot of people enjoy streaming videos of themselves playing Minecraft. It's, like, the reason the internet was invented. Soon, streaming videos of yourself playing Minecraft will become a little easier, as Mojang have partnered with video giants Twitch to integrate streaming into the game itself. The news was just announced at Minecon, which is totally going on this weekend in the blocky, procedurally generated city of Orlando.

"Minecraft has struck a very powerful chord with the Twitch community," Twitch marketing VP Matthew DiPietro announced at the event. "Its constantly escalating popularity illustrates that people love to watch video games outside of the headline grabbing eSports titles. Expect a watershed moment for both players and spectators once the ability to easily broadcast gameplay directly to Twitch goes live." Streaming, by the way, will be added "soon".

If you forgot to craft yourself a Minecon ticket, you can - rather appropriately - livestream the event here .

