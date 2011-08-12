Meet Heroes of Newerth's latest fighters: Rhapsody and Master of Arms

With its recent transition to the free-to-play model, S2 Games is staying strong with Heroes of Newerth, releasing two heroes in the latest update for the second time in a row. This week, we welcome Rhapsody, a support-caster songstress, and Master of Arms, a gruff gunner with dual functions on all of his abilities. We've got some sweet tips on how best to play this dynamic duo, so be sure to check 'em out before you head online.

Master of Arms



Master of Arms' abilities



There's no cooldown between switching weapons (E), so you can always swap to the appropriate skill at any time.



The Pulse Cannon will be your main weapon early on, until you get better, more expensive items later in the game.



Using Charged Shot followed by Forked Lightning makes for great easy-to-use burst damage.



Blast Shot can throw enemies over cliffs, so you can position yourself to kick someone out of a fight or down into allies.



Nullfire Blade, Savage Mace, or Charged Hammer really let the Repeater shine with their on-hit effects.



Master's Call functions like Homecoming Stones, in that you can target the ground or the minimap and the ability will automatically find the nearest allied hero from where you clicked, casting either the shield or the boost on them. This will quicken your reactions and allow you to save someone in another lane without having to move your camera all the way over to them.



Recommended items: Steamboots, Nullfire Blade, Shrunken Head, Savage Mace, Charged Hammer, Geometer's Bane

Rhapsody