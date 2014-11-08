Mass Effect 4 concept art takes the Mako to strange new places

The beginning of BlizzCon is obviously the big news of the day, but it was also N7 Day, the annual 24-hour celebration of all things Mass Effect. BioWare held a live Mass Effect developer roundtable on Twitch, which you can catch up with here if you missed it, and also released more than a half-dozen pieces of concept art for the next game in the series.

The images don't nail down any particular aspect of the game beyond what we'd expect: spectacular technology and alien landscapes that look like they'll be a blast to explore. It's great to see the Mako too, even though we've known of its return for awhile now.

There's no word on when we'll get to see the actual, real next Mass Effect in action, but for now I take comfort in knowing that things are happening. It won't be the same without ol' Shep, but looking at this art, I think I could get used to it.