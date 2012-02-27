Mass Effect 3 trailer murders innocent bridge

The Earth is under threat. A fleet of Mass Effect 3 trailers are poised above the Earth ready to descend and convert us all into Mass Effect obsessed husks. It's already happened to Chris. He doesn't sleep anymore. He talks about Mass Effect, goes home, plugs into the mains to recharge and then returns to talk about Mass Effect some more. Only the game's release on March 6 (US)/March 9 (EU) will silence him, until then we've sat him front of the live action trailer above, which looks to have been leaked ahead of its TV debut on VG247 . It's a bit like last week's Mass Effect 3 CGI trailer , except this one has more crying people, and shocking scenes of bridge destruction.