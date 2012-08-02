Mass Effect 3 Leviathan DLC to reveal more about the Reapers' origins

Robot monsters and organic life don't get along. We've always known this fundamental fact of the universe, and it's why I own Old Glory Robot Insurance. Soon, however, we may know even more about why the Reapers gotta reap: the rumored Mass Effect 3 single-player Leviathan DLC has been summarized at EA's Summer Showcase, and will give players the chance to "discover more about the origins of the reapers." The full description reads:

"Mass Effect 3: Leviathan is the first story-driven, single player DLC to be made available since Mass Effect 3 Extended Cut. Leviathan expands upon the events of Mass Effect 3 with gripping and emotional storytelling, compelling new characters, powerful weapons and unique upgrades. Players will be able to discover more about the origins of the reapers as they race across the galaxy to unravel the mystery that surrounds the fabled Leviathan."

EA and BioWare haven't yet set a release date for the add-on.