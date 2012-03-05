Mass Effect 3 launch trailer teases grand finale

[VAMS id="i0FOUwVfliu63"]

Mass Effect 3 is out TOMORROW (in the US, Friday in Europe). Within a few days many Mass Effect fans will finally know how it all ends. It's the climax of a story that's taken Bioware five years to tell and the launch trailer suggests it'll deliver a finale we won't forget in a hurry. Hopefully Hollywood's trailer makers are watching, they could take a few tips from this one.

Also, a quick warning. If you're searching for Mass Effect 3 trailers, we'd recommend you avoid one called "The Invasion." It's thought to be an unofficial fan cut that includes scenes from the ending. If you're avoiding all spoilers, best steer clear.