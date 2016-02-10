Malware targets Hearthstone cheaters

Ah, the anguished howls of rule-breakers—my Mozart, my birdsong. Security firm Symantec reports to have identified malware disguising itself in Hearthstone hacks and deck trackers, causing would-be cheaters to surrender their Bitcoins and compromise their webcams.

The first, Trojan.Coinbitclip purports to be a gold and dust hack. It does no such thing, instead scouring the user's clipboard for Bitcoin addresses and swapping them for similar but useless strings of gibberish. Avoiding the clipboard should be standard practice for Bitcoin miners, Hearthstone enthusiasts or otherwise.

Backdoor.Breut came disguised as Hearthstone Deck Tracker.exe—the hilariously fake-sounding name of a real Hearthstone deck tracker. Deck Trackers are a grey area among Hearthstone players. They card count, basically, letting you know what's left in your deck, the odds of drawing a specific card, what your opponent might be holding and the winrates of various set-ups. Many call this an unfair advantage, but as it's possible with pen and paper (and the brain of a prodigy) and doesn't alter the game files in any way, Blizzard allows it. This one, however, logs keystrokes, steals passwords and accesses the webcam to see the look of horror on the user's face.

Maybe run a scan just in case.