Lovecraft's Untold Stories and its giant penguins get a release date

You can’t walk down the street without tripping over some kind of eldritch horror these days, so Lovecraft’s Untold Stories has an uphill struggle convincing me that there’s anything left to say about the Cthulhu mythos. After a stint in Early Access, the action roguelike is launching on January 31. Check out the official trailer above.

In a previous life as a freelancer, I reviewed the Early Access version of Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, and the one thing that’s stuck with me is the penguins. The objectively best birds aren’t the sort of critters you might expect in a Lovecraft game, but they’re all over the place in the chilly final level.

We’re not talking regular penguins, either. These are the massive albino penguins from At the Mountains of Madness, and while they never attacked me during my journey through these apparently Untold Stories, they did freak me out quite a lot with their horrific screams. Horrific, human screams. Awful stuff.

I’ve never been so afraid of penguins before, so I guess that’s one mark in Untold Stories’ favour, though the Early Access version was pretty bare bones and, despite the name, largely mining the same Lovecraft yarns we’ve seen countless times already.

