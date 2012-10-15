Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan expansion out now

Lord of the Rings Online's Riders of Rohan expansion has arrived. Rage at Theoden! Cry for Boromir! Laugh at Hobbits trying to ride horses! The update renders the sweeping plains of the horse lords in Lotro's biggest zones yet. If you're levelled enough, you can earn yourself a noble war horse, customise it, level it up and ride it into battle against roaming Warg bands. Or any unmounted pest that gets in your way. It doesn't matter as long as you scream "FOR ROHAN" while you're doing it.

Fangorn forest is also included, which means we get to meet more Ents and tease them about how slow they are by hanging baubles on their limbs FOR ROHAN. The grand story will continue to follow the quest of the Fellowship through Middle Earth, which means visiting a few famous locations that Turbine have designed directly from Tolkien's text.

Lord of the Rings Online is free to play, but expansions must be bought. The Lord of the Rings Online site lists three packages that cost between £30 and £52. Each come with varying amounts of cash-shop currency, armour, steeds and extra quest packs bundled in. But what does it feel like to ride the darn horses? I imagine you're asking. Good question, let's let TJ explain in his mounted combat hands-on .