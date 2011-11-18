League of Legends now bigger than World of Warcraft

Insanely popular MOBA title League of Legends has surpassed 11 million active players, giving it a bigger number of players than World of Warcraft's 10.3 million, according to a new infographic released by the developers. The free-to-play action strategy game now has a registered playerbase of over 30 million people - approximately the population of Sudan, census fans.

Read on for more crazy numbers, and the infographic itself.

Over four million people play League of Legends every single day, and the epic numbers don't end there. “It's staggering to think about the fact that over a billion games of League of Legends have been played since launch,” said Marc Merrill, co-founder and president of the game's developers and publishers, Riot Games.

Massively points out that League of Legends has a whopping 1.3 million players (the population of Estonia) at peak times - more than four times Skyrim's 250,000 concurrent PC players. Those sure are some mighty big numbers you've got there, Riot Games.