Knights of the Old Republic II gets controller support and more

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II came out for the PC in 2005, and arrived on Steam in 2012. Now it's 2015, and as IGN has brought to our attention, it's been updated yet again. The changes were made as part of the release of the game for Mac, Linux, and SteamOS, but there are goodies in here for everyone.

KOTOR 2 on Steam now supports controllers, widescreen resolutions, 5K resolution—that's 5120x2880—and Steam Cloud saves, meaning you'll be able to access your saves from any Steam-capable hardware. There are also now 37 achievements on offer, and, most interesting of all, The Sith Lords Restored Content Mod, which we took a look at back in 2012, has been rolled into the game via the Steam Workshop. The fan-made mod, which was first released to the public in 2009, fixes a number of bugs and also restores a significant amount of content that was cut from the original release.

It's a fairly short list of changes, but as updates go, sizable stuff. The addition of controller support and high resolutions means it will now be practical to KOTOR from your couch, the upside of playing the "complete" game without the attendant hassles of downloading and installing the TSLRCM manually is obvious, and come on, who doesn't like achievements?

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II is currently on sale on Steam for $7.50/£5.25.