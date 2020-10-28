League of Legends K-pop group K/DA's brand new track is a real banger

The music video for K/DA's latest track "More" is now live on YouTube, featuring Madison Beer, Soyeon and Miyeon of (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, and new League of Legends champion and producer(?), Seraphine. The new track arrives ahead of the virtual K-pop group's EP All Out on November 6, 2020.

Following a countdown over on the official K/DA Twitter and Instagram, you can now watch the entirety of K/DA's latest music video "More". Take a look in the video above.

K/DA's EP All Out will release next week, and will feature five tracks in total: The Baddest, More, I'll Show You, Drum Go Dum, and Villains.

The Baddest and More are now known quantities, but the other three tracks are brand new.

If you've been living under a rock, or this K-pop movement has completely passed you by, K/DA is made up of four virtual stars familiar to League of Legends players: Ahri, Kai'Sa, Evelynn, and Akali. All are also playable champions in the popular MOBA.

(Image credit: Riot)

The virtual band's biggest hit is also its first: Pop/Stars has now reached 384 million views on YouTube. Its second single, The Baddest—which featured Bea Miller and Wolftyla in lieu of Madison Beer and Jaira Burns—has reached 27 million views.

A couple weeks back, Riot announced a new champion, and K/DA member, Seraphine. Seraphine has received a mixed response from LoL fans, with some saying her design is too similar to that of an existing champion, Sona. There have also been complaints regarding the 'All Out' Ultimate tier skin that Seraphine releases with. Riot has been keen to defend its new champion, however.

That aside, Seraphine makes her virtual debut on the latest track from K/DA and is credited as a producer for More—whatever that means.

The new track is a banger, though.