John Romero and Adrian Carmack team up for another teaser

Two days ago, we learned about Hoxar Inc, a purported tech start-up that in reality is linked somehow to a new FPS being developed by Romero Games, an indie studio founded by Doom and Quake co-creator John Romero. Today, Romero let slip another, more overt tease, featuring an appearance by fellow famous name from the Doom days.

Adrian Carmack—no relation to John—was one of the four co-founders of id Software, where he worked as lead artist. He left the studio in 2005 (he later claimed in a lawsuit that he'd been forced out) and has had effectively nothing to do with the industry since, which is what makes his potential return so interesting. Call it nostalgia if you like (and okay, fine, it is), but this kind of “getting the band back together” stuff is absolutely up my alley.

The Nightworkgames.com website linked in the video doesn't reveal much about what's going on, except that “a new First-Person Shooter is being built at Night Work Games Ltd. in Galway, Ireland,” and that the studio itself “is the dark and violent subsidiary of Romero Games Ltd.” It's not even certain that this is related to the Hoxar thing, although separate teases for separate projects in this kind of proximity seems awfully unlikely to me.

All will be revealed, apparently, on April 25. If I hear something ahead of that, I'll let you know.