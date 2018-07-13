Intel's updated GPU driver is optimized for Warhammer 40,000 Gladius - Relics of War

Intel is pushing out a new graphics driver for several of its integrated graphics options, and it contains performance optimizations for several games—Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War, Defiance 2050, and Banner Saga 3.

"In addition, this driver is also ready for BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, Lust for Darkness, and The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit with Intel Iris Pro Graphics or better," Intel states in its release notes.

We don't generally recommend running integrated graphics for gaming if you can afford a discrete GPU, but we like that Intel is getting in the habit of releasing updated drivers to coincide with new games. Intel recently assembled a graphics team led by former AMD Radeon Technologies Group boss Raja Koduri, and is planning to launch its first discrete GPU in 2020. It's not clear if that will be aimed at gamers, but even if it isn't, Intel has hinted at releasing a graphics card for gaming at some point.

Intel also maintains a gaming portal where you can plug in your CPU model and view the recommended settings for various games, based on whatever integrated graphics it's armed with.

As for the latest GPU driver (version 24.20.100.6194), in addition to game optimizations, it offers improved Thunderbolt stability, WebGL improvements in Chrome, security improvements, and a few bug fixes.

You can download the latest driver here.