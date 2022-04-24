Infinity Ward's social media goes dark, suggests a Modern Warfare 2 announcement is near

By published

Is that you, Ghost?

soldier carrying warzone sniper
(Image credit: Respawn)
Audio player loading…

On Friday, the Twitter and Facebook profiles of Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward "went dark", swapping in profile pictures and header images that seemed to be plain black. As IGN found out after brightening up the header image, however, there's actually something hidden in there, and it sure looks like part of the picture is the mask worn by SAS operator Simon "Ghost" Riley in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

As Activision confirmed in a community update back in February, the sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be coming out this year, alongside a new Call of Duty: Warzone. As Activision put it, "The new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up. Expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode."

Infinity Ward going dark on social media is presumably building up to a big reveal of Modern Warfare 2, or whatever the sequel to the reboot ends up being called. According to VGC's sources, "Modern Warfare's sequel will include a campaign involving US special forces fighting a covert war against Columbian drug cartels."

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.
See comments