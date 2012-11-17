Imscared, and so will you be after playing this indie horror masterpiece

If you thought - or perhaps hoped - that Slender was the pinnacle of low-budget gaming horror, then think again. Discovered by the wonderful Free Indie Games , Imscared is a similarly first-person psychological horror experience with a handful of devious tricks up its sleeve.

Saying much more would spoil it, but I will offer some advice in case you get stuck (which I did): look around. Look behind and under things, but don't give up, because Ivan Zanotti's unsettling masterpiece is definitely worth it. We expect - nay, demand - to see a swarm of YouTube 'reaction' videos shortly.

Turn the lights and TV off, and wait until midnight like I stupidly did, to get the full experience.