I want to protect the boy with the paper bag head in Little Nightmares 2 at all costs

The new Gamescom trailer for Little Nightmares 2 introduces us to a new character along with some creepy new bosses to run away in terror from. Just from this trailer, I feel compelled to protect this poor, adorable boy wearing a paper bag from every horror he encounters.

This horror platformer picks up right after the events of the first Little Nightmares, and has raincoat-wearing miniature hero, Six, on the run from an array of ghoulish giants trying to eat her and her new friend Mono. Mono is the boy with the paper bag over his head, and I do not want anything bad to happen to him.

Players will take control of both Six and Mono as they run from severed hands, hide from massive creepy doll people, and solve some puzzles in an unsettling 2.5D world. Our reviewer Samuel liked the first game, back in 2017, calling it "an effective and frequently unsettling horror platformer."

Little Nightmares 2 is coming to PC on February 11, 2021.