How to stop Far Cry 6 from opening a Twitch browser tab when you quit playing

Greetings from Yara! I've started playing Far Cry 6 and along with battling the fascist forces of Anton Castillo I've also been wrestling with a bit of irritation. Whenever I quit the game to desktop, it automatically opens a tab in my browser and loads the Twitch Far Cry 6 category page.

I guess the implication is: you've just played Far Cry 6, so you must now be in the mood to watch other people play Far Cry 6! Well, no, I'm not. It's irritating and intrusive, not to mention presumptuous. If it's happening to you, too, here's how to get it to stop.

The opening of the browser tab is actually controlled by a Ubisoft Connect setting, not a setting within Far Cry 6. With Ubisoft Connect open, click the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the upper left corner. Then select Settings.

Under General, untick the second box that says "Enable post game notifications for upcoming releases, events, promotions and additions to my games." Having done that you won't get any little ads for Ubi games popping up after a session, and your browser won't open a Twitch page when you quit to desktop.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you use Ubisoft Connect regularly you may have unticked that box a long, long time ago—I know I unchecked it because I recall quitting Assassin's Creed Origins and then getting a little pop-up ad suggesting I buy Assassin's Creed Origins. Silly. But I recently reinstalled Ubisoft Connect on a new drive on my PC, so the setting was enabled by default.

I don't really have an issue with a game client saying 'Hey, you played one of our games, here's an ad for another of our games,' but opening a browser page and taking me to Twitch to see the game I just quit playing is pretty annoying. It's definitely not the first time games have been weird when you decided to quit them. Remember those edgy games in the '90s that'd say "Oh, you want to quit playing, you baby? Go ahead and quit, coward!" Good times.