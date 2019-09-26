The Surge 2 is filled with huge monsters trying to tear your face off, creepy cults who want to sacrifice you for their nefarious schemes, and a bunch of bad police types who are angry and covering up a conspiracy theory. We’re not here to talk about them though; we’re here to talk about a certain hunter you find in Gideon’s Rock. We’re here to talk about a disappearing, trap using, gun-wielding maniac. We’re here to talk about Captain Cervantes.

How To Beat Captain Cervantes In The Surge 2

Captain Cervantes is one of the hunters you’ll find on your way to beat up the weird Nanomonster you see as you enter Gideon’s Rock. He is essentially an elite version of the other hunters in the area, which means he has a lot of the same strengths as they do. The downside is that he has a gigantic boss-sized health bar, which makes him far more threatening.

There are three main things to watch for in this fight. First of all, he likes to go invisible and then run behind you before reappearing and attacking. He’s actually somewhat vulnerable as he’s cloaking, so you can use this to your advantage and run in and slap him. You can also use the EMP-44 Starfish to help knock him out of it too.

The second thing to watch for is an attack where he throws out three electrified traps. Stepping on any of these will stun you, which in turn will leave you unable to dodge. This is nearly always fatal. The best thing to do is to avoid them, but that’s not always viable. They disappear after a short while, but aside from trying not to step on them, the best thing to do is to keep your health full. That way at least you should survive a hit or two.

Finally, he has an incredibly annoying gun which he fires randomly. The start-up time for this attack is infinitesimally short, so you need to keep those twitch reflexes sharp. Just avoid standing directly in front of him if you can.

Outside of those three things, you need to try and parry his incredibly fast attacks to open him up to counterattacks. That’s fairly standard practice by this point, but it’s a bit harder due to how agile he is.

It’s also well worth focussing on attacking his right arm. Not only will this allow you to finish him off a bit early by cutting it off, but it’ll also mean that he’ll drop his sword. At this point in the game, most weapons will deal around 120-140 damage, his sword drops at around 170 and is incredibly fast as well, making it a must-have. You’ll likely be using it until you’ve beaten Ezra Shields later on in the game, so don’t miss out on this chance to grab it.