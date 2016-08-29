Hot Lava is a first-person parkour-survival game from the maker of Don't Starve

Klei Interactive, the maker of Mark of the Ninja, Don't Starve, and Invisible Inc., is working on a new game, which also happens to be its first-ever 3D game, called Hot Lava. The idea behind it actually comes from a very old game that you may have played as a child: The floor is made of molten lava, and if you step on it, you die!

The floor is literally made of lava in hot lava, although it doesn't appear to melt the laundry basket or set fire to the teacher's desk. There's also a lot more Mirror's Edge to it than the couch-to-coffee-table clambering of childhood, and sliding on frictionless surfaces will allow you to “to reach incredible speeds and perform impossible jumps.” The adventure will unfold across “distinct worlds, from school hallways to the memories of your darkest fears,” and it will also, according to the Steam page, support some form of multiplayer.

The system requirements are listed too, but they're so low as to be almost irrelevant: Windows 7, 2GB RAM, DirectX 9.0, and 5GB of drive space. A launch date hasn't been announced, but Klei is now taking signups for a closed beta at playhotlava.com.

Thanks, GamesRadar.